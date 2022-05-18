PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 23.9% in April

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 381,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 363,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,965. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 0.63.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.