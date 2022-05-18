Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 29,865 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,865 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.06% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $24,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTT shares. Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

CTT opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $406.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

