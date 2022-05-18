Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 512 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,394.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

