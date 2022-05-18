Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

PPG Industries stock opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

