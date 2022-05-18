Pictet Asset Management SA Has $17.96 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after purchasing an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,479 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.5% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 423,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,562,000 after acquiring an additional 63,124 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $197.83 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

About ResMed (Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.