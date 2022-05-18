Pictet Asset Management SA Has $18.73 Million Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.66% of Nevro worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.68. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.77.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.