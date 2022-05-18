Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New Investment in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,463,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $16,671,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $1,917,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

