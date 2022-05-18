Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 340,319 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,319 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.78% of TrueBlue worth $17,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sidoti began coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.