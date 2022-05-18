Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 19,689 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.