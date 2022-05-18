Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,765 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $136.31 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.56.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

