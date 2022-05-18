Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 616,393 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,229,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 616,393 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.76% of VEON worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEON. FMR LLC increased its position in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 24.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 26,772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in VEON by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 139,243 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in VEON by 46.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 338,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 107,584 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

VEON stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

