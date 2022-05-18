Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $134.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 175.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.