PIN (PIN) One Day Volume Tops $7,706.00

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,522.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00603375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00495876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00034345 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,574.50 or 1.85575042 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008861 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.