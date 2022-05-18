Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 328,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

