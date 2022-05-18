Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ASTE. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.30. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.