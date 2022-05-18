Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,204,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,272,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,064,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR stock opened at $443.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.11.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,782 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.