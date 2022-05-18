Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.