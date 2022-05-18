Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 1,000 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

CME opened at $196.03 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.