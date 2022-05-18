Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 1,300 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $454,397.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,974,768.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

