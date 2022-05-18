Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 2,600 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Silgan by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silgan by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Silgan by 251.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

