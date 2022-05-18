Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $160,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,756 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Masco by 48.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 34.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

