Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

