Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $6,928,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 181,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.