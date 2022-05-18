Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $518,050.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,944 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE AIT opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $111.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

