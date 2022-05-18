Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Trading Up 1.9%

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $81.10. Approximately 90,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 93,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.
The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07.
About Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.