Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.6% per year over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PBI stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $844.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

