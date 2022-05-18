Playcent Price Tops $0.0131 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Playcent has a total market cap of $380,354.72 and $3,618.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,379.23 or 1.00025552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001703 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

