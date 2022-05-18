Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.88

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as high as C$4.90. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 59,102 shares traded.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

