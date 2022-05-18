PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

NYSE PNM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. 33,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,736. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.