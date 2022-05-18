PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
