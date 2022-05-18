Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. 3,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Population Health Investment has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Population Health Investment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Population Health Investment by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Population Health Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Population Health Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Population Health Investment by 29.2% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

