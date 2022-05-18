Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,902,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.65% of Portland General Electric worth $314,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

Several research firms have commented on POR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

