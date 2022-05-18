Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 364155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

Get Portofino Resources alerts:

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises 3 claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising 15 mining claims containing 197 contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.