Power Assets Holdings Limited (HGKGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on June 14th

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2409 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of HGKGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117. Power Assets has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

Power Assets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

