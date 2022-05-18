Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Insider Anthony Wamsteker Purchases 100,000 Shares

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Rating) insider Anthony Wamsteker acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$60,500.00 ($42,307.69).
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01.
Praemium Company Profile (Get Rating)
