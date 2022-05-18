Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS) Insider Anthony Wamsteker Purchases 100,000 Shares

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Rating) insider Anthony Wamsteker acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$60,500.00 ($42,307.69).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01.

Get Praemium alerts:

Praemium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed accounts platform, investment management, portfolio administration, and reporting and financial planning software in Australia and internationally. It offers managed accounts platform that enables advisers and wealth managers to construct the managed account solutions for their clients; virtual managed accounts (VMA) and VMA administration services; and WealthCraft, a CRM and financial planning software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Praemium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praemium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.