Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.00. Precipio shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 87,469 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Precipio alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precipio by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Precipio by 468.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 136,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Precipio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.