Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 570,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,011. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

