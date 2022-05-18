Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,054 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 173,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $916,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 68,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 309,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.