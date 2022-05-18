Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.72 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,610,000. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 481.3% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

STIP opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.65 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19.

