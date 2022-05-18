Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.09 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $234.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.36 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.82.

