Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,027 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.43% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,888 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

