Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 23,988 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average is $224.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.