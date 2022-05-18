Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 73,317 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,317 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,488,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,336,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,223,000 after acquiring an additional 205,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.98.

BSX opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,835 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

