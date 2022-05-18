Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 93,819 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,819 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,244,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,149,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

Shares of GIS opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

