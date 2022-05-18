Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,386 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

