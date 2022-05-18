Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

PDEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $35.81.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.