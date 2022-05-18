Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $735.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $754.06 million.Progyny also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. 11,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,220. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $294,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,485 shares of company stock valued at $21,912,831. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

