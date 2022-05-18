ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 190,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,972,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

