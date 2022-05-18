ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, May 26th (NYSEARCA:YCS)

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, May 26th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 26th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of YCS opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.72. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $107.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Rating) by 800.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

