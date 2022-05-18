Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 16,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,387. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 17.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 70.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

